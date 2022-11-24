Mosley, Hodge help Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, D’Moi Hodge had 18 points, a career-high seven assists and five steals and Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51. Hodge made 7 of 11 from the field, hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and grabbed five rebounds. The 6-foot-4 guard has 15 steals in the last three games and 19 this season. Linton Brown scored 13 points and Jomaru Brown added 12 for the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina shot 25% (15 of 61), including 6 of 23 (26%) from 3-point range, and committed 27 turnovers, which the Tigers converted into 32 points.

