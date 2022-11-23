World Cup features Uruguay’s Suarez vs. South Korea’s Son

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Coach Paulo Bento acknowledged there are hazards for last season’s Premier League joint top scorer Son Heung-min when he takes the field wearing a mask in the Group H opener against Uruguay in the World Cup. Son is South Korea’s best player, but he fractured his left eye socket on Nov. 2 in a Champions League match playing for his English club Tottenham. Uruguay is the favorite in this match and has a talent-rich team led by veterans Luis Sauarz, Edinson Cavani, and 24-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. Suarez has scored seven World Cup goals. That is one short of the national record by Oscar Miguez from the 1950 winning World Cup team.

