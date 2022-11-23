Oklahoma St. faces W. Virginia after loss to rival Oklahoma

Oklahoma State looks to bounce back from a loss to rival Oklahoma. The Cowboys fell behind 28-0 against the Sooners. They dominated the final three quarters before losing 28-13. Oklahoma State opened the season with high hopes after a 5-0 start. Now, the Cowboys are out of the running for the Big 12 title and hope to build momentum heading into bowl season. West Virginia coach Neal Brown is struggling and just needs to get a win. His Mountaineers have dropped four of five.

