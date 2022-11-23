No. 5 Trojans host No. 13 Irish with plenty on the line

No. 5 Southern California will face No. 13 Notre Dame on Saturday, the rivalry carrying high stakes for each of the storied programs. Having secured a place in the Pac-12 championship game, the Trojans are looking to stay in the College Football Playoff race and continue quarterback Caleb Williams’ push for the Heisman Trophy in coach Lincoln Riley’s first season. The Irish are looking to defeat their second top-five opponent this season, which would put first-year coach Marcus Freeman’s team in play to reach a New Year’s Six bowl.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.