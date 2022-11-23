No. 5 Trojans host No. 13 Irish with plenty on the line
By The Associated Press
No. 5 Southern California will face No. 13 Notre Dame on Saturday, the rivalry carrying high stakes for each of the storied programs. Having secured a place in the Pac-12 championship game, the Trojans are looking to stay in the College Football Playoff race and continue quarterback Caleb Williams’ push for the Heisman Trophy in coach Lincoln Riley’s first season. The Irish are looking to defeat their second top-five opponent this season, which would put first-year coach Marcus Freeman’s team in play to reach a New Year’s Six bowl.