Croatia takes 1-0 lead over Spain in Davis Cup quarters

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Borna Coric upset Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 7-6 (4) to put Croatia 1-0 ahead over Spain the their Davis Cup quarterfinal tie. Coric hit his 12th ace to convert the third match-point to prevail in the tiebreaker and disappoint the partisan crowd in the southern Spanish city of Malaga. Two climate activists briefly interrupted the second set. The victory puts last year’s runner-up Croatia one win away from the sixth Davis Cup semifinal. Marin Cilic, 2014 U.S. Open winner, can clinch the semifinal spot for Croatia with a victory over Pablo Carreno Busta in the second singles match.

