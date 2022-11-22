Tiger Woods wins Player Impact Program for $15 million bonus

Tiger Woods played nine rounds this year in the majors. That was enough for him to win $15 million from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program. The tour sent a memo to players Tuesday with the final tally. Woods ranked No. 1 in four of the five metrics. The exception was how much he was on TV during the weekend. He played the weekend at the Masters and Saturday at the PGA Championship. Rory McIlroy was second, followed by Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm. In all, 23 players earned money from the $106 million bonus pool.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.