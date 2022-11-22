No. 19 Texas tops Rutgers for 7th place at Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Amina Muhammad had 14 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 19 Texas beat Rutgers 82-44 in the seventh-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Shay Holle, Aaliyah Moore and Sonya Morris each had 13 points for the Longhorns. Texas had lost at No. 3 Connecticut to start last week, then lost to Marquette and No. 10 Louisville in its first two tournament games in the Bahamas. The Longhorns shot 49% and had nine players score. Kaylene Smikle scored nine points to lead Rutgers, which shot 30% for the game.

