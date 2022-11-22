Ingram scores 34, Pelicans rout depleted Warriors 128-83

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points in the same game that Zion Williamson returned from a three-game absence, and the New Orleans Pelicans routed the depleted Golden State Warriors 128-83. The Warriors were playing one night after winning on the road for the first time this season at Houston and they scratched Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins from the lineup. Williamson played 23 minutes in his first game back from a bruised right foot and scored nine points. Devonte Graham scored 19 for the Pelicans. New Orleans took the lead for good less than two minutes into the game and led by as many as 45 points. Golden State is now 1-9 on the road.

