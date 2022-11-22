Glass ends shootout in 7th round as Preds beat Coyotes 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cody Glass scored off the right arm of Arizona goalie Connor Ingram in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Coyotes 4-3. Arizona’s Shayne Gostisbehere had a final chance to keep the shootout going. Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a stick save to finish off the 1,500th regular-season victory for Predators general manager David Poile. Captain Roman Josi and Mikael Granlund each had a power-play goal and an assist. The Predators wrapped up a five-game homestand going 4-0-1. The Coyotes have lost four straight with eight more road games remaining before their next home game.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.