Celtics have NBA’s best record despite offseason strife

BOSTON (AP) — Entering the season, the Celtics had every reason to underachieve. Ime Udoka, the coach who changed their culture and led them to the NBA Finals in his first season, was suspended for an off-the-court scandal. But nearly a quarter into its schedule, Boston has the NBA’s best record and looks like a team that’s still capable of capitalizing on its championship window. Interim coach Joe Mazzulla has excelled. And Jayson Tatum has played like he’s out to prove last season’s playoff shortcomings were an anomaly. Next up for the Celtics is a clash with the Mavericks and NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic.

