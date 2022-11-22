Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
New
Published 4:51 AM

Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By CHARLES GARDNER
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 119-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen each added 17 as the Bucks improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Anfernee Simons paced the Trail Blazers (10-7) with 29 points and Josh Hart had 17 points. Jusuf Nurkic contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds. Portland lost its third straight game.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content