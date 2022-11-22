Bradley scores 18, No. 17 SD St beats Ohio St 88-77 on Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Matt Bradley scored 18 points before fouling out in the final minutes and helped No. 17 San Diego State rally from a slow start to beat Ohio State 88-77 in the first round of the Maui Invitational. Bradley led a balanced attack that included Lamont Butler and Micah Parrish with 15 points apiece and Adam Seiko with 14 for the Aztecs, who improved to 4-0. Sean McNeil scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half for Ohio State, which was playing away from Columbus for the first time this season and dropped to 3-1. Brice Sensabuagh scored 17 and Bruce Thornton 13.

