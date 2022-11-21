Eagles hope 6th 9-1 start in team history is Super Bowl sign
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are 9-1 for the sixth time in franchise history. They joined the 9-1 starts of the 1949, 1960, 1980, 2004 and 2017 seasons. If some of those years sound familiar to Eagles fans, it’s with good reason. Each of those teams reached a championship game. The 1949 and 1960 teams won NFL championships and the 2017 team won the franchise’s first Super Bowl. The Eagles lost the Super Bowl in the 1980 and 2004 seasons.