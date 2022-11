DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Australia winger Martin Boyle has been ruled out of the World Cup because of a knee injury. The team announced that Marco Tilio will take his place on the Socceroos’ 26-player roster. Boyle, who plays for Scottish league team Hibernian, was injured some three weeks ago and was unable to train with Australia ahead of the tournament in Qatar. Tilio plays for Melbourne City.

