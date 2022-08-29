US set for hockey showdown with Canada after routing Swiss

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The United States has warmed up for its group showdown with Canada by blitzing Switzerland 9-0 at the world women’s ice hockey championship in Denmark. The U.S. matched Canada with 3-0 records. Their Group A closer on Tuesday is also in Herning. It is expected to be a preview of the final on Sunday. Czechia also improved to its record to 3-0 after dominating winless Germany 6-0 in Group B. Finland got its first win at Japan’s expense by 9-3. Sweden confirmed a top-two place behind the Czechs after beating Hungary 3-2 in its second consecutive shootout win.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.