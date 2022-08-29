Ukrainian Snigur’s first win on tour is a US Open upset

NEW YORK (AP) — Daria Snigur of Ukraine pulled off the first big upset of the U.S. Open, knocking off No. 7 seed Simona Halep 6-2, 0-6, 6-4. The 20-year-old was making her first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam after emerging through the qualifying rounds last week, when she also took part in a charity event to raise money for her country during its war against invading Russia. After her victory, Snigur raised her arms in celebration, then lowered them to wrap her hands around the Ukrainian flag ribbon on her chest.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.