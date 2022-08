MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Running back Sony Michel and veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. were among 12 players that the Miami Dolphins cut Monday. Miami has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to cut its roster to 53 players. Also Monday, the Dolphins signed edge rusher Trey Flowers, who spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions. The Dolphins open their season on Sept. 11 at home against the New England Patriots.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.