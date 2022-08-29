McIlroy a ‘Super Bowl’ champ in a year without winning major

ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy jokingly referred to himself as a “Super Bowl champ” by winning the FedEx Cup. That was more about trolling LIV Golf and less about sizing up his season. McIlroy is the FedEx Cup champion for the third time. He also is quick to point out that the MVP award goes to Scottie Scheffler, who had the best season in golf. McIlroy wasn’t too far behind. He had three wins. He had three chances in the majors. It’s a reminder that winning takes a little luck and that starts with getting in the mix.

