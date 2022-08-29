Ernie Zampese of ‘Air Coryell’ Chargers, Cowboys, dies at 86
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer
Ernie Zampese, one of the architects of the Dan Fouts-led “Air Coryell” offense with the San Diego Chargers and Troy Aikman’s play-caller for the last of the Dallas Cowboys’ three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s, has died. He was 86. Zampese joined Don Coryell’s San Diego staff in 1979. Fouts and the Chargers led the NFL in yards passing six times in eight years. Zampese went to Dallas in 1994. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl a year later. Aikman calls Zampese “one of the brightest offensive minds in the history of the game.”