Williams sisters to face Czech pair in US Open doubles

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena and Venus Williams were drawn to face the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in the first round of doubles at the U.S. Open.The U.S. Tennis Association announced the doubles brackets Sunday, a day before the tournament begins.Doubles competition will begin on Wednesday.It is the first doubles event for the Williams sisters together since the 2018 French Open. They have won 14 Grand Slam championships in in doubles as a team, most recently at Wimbledon inn 2016.Two of their doubles titles came at the U.S. Open, in 1999 and 2009.Hradecka is a 37-year-old who won two major doubles trophies with Andrea Hlavackova — at the 2013 U.S. Open and 2011 French Open. Noskova is a 17-year-old who never has won a Grand Slam match in singles or doubles.

