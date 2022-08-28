Taylor, Perez homer, Royals beat Machado, Padres 15-7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in four runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres 15-7. Salvador Perez also went deep for Kansas City, and Hunter Dozier had four of the Royals’ 18 hits. Nick Pratto drove in three runs, including a two-run double off Josh Hader during a six-run eighth. Kansas City had dropped the first two games of the series and 11 of 15 overall. Manny Machado homered twice and drove in four runs for San Diego, which had won four of six. Juan Soto also connected for his third homer with the Padres.

