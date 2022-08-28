Lee sparks Nevada to 23-12 victory over NMSU in opener

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Devonte Lee ran for two second-quarter touchdowns and Nevada turned back New Mexico State 23-12 in a season opener. New Mexico State took the lead in the second quarter on a safety, but Lee answered with a 32-yard scoring run for a 7-2 Wolf Pack lead. Brandon Talton kicked a 28-yard field goal and Lee added a 4-yard TD run with 42 seconds left for a 17-2 halftime lead. Freshman quarterback Gavin Frakes connected with Kordell David for a 10-yard TD with 5:19 left in the third quarter to get the Aggies within 17-9. Talton sandwiched two fourth-quarter field goals around one by NMSU’s Ethan Albertson to cap the scoring.

