Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over so he can head back home to the other side of the world. That could be as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkikanis in the first round. Their match follows Serena Williams’ contest in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

