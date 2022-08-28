F1 champ Max Verstappen surges from 14th to win Belgian GP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen quickly carved his way through the field from 14th to win the Belgian Grand Prix and widen his lead in the standings. Verstappen moved closer to a second straight world title with his ninth win of the season pushing his lead in the standings to nearly 100 points. Verstappen started 14th because of a grid penalty but was leading by the 12th lap. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari dropped to third overall in the standings. Lewis Hamilton’s race ended on Lap 1 when he clipped Fernando Alonso’s Alpine and his Mercedes briefly went airborne.

