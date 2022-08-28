Bonner’s 3 TD passes lead Utah State past UConn 31-20

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Logan Bonner threw three touchdown passes, Calvin Tyler added 161 yards rushing and Utah State defeated UConn 31-20 in a season-opener. Trailing 14-7 late in the second quarter, Utah State scored 17 points in the final 3:42 to take a 24-14 halftime lead. Robert Briggs scored on a 23-yard run, Bonner connected with Justin McGriff for a 14-yard score and Connor Coles hit a 45-yard field goal. Leading 24-20 early in the fourth quarter, Bonner led a 75-yard scoring drive capped by his 11-yard scoring pass to Brian Cobbs. A diving interception by Ike Larsen on UConn’s next possession helped seal the win.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.