Sun and Sky meet in second straight WNBA playoff semifinal

Defending WNBA champion Chicago and Connecticut meet Sunday in the WNBA playoffs for the third straight year and a second straight time in the semifinals. The teams are 1-1 in those matchups, but for the past year, the Sky have dominated the Sun. Chicago won last season’s playoff series 3-1 on its way to the championship and followed that up by going 4-0 during the regular season against Connecticut. Those games were decided by an average of 4.5 points. While Chicago is hoping to repeat as champion, the Sun are in their fourth straight semifinal, but have never won a WNBA title.

