Wild MLB debut by Yankees’ Weissert; HBPs on 1st 2 pitches

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Greg Weissert had a wild major league debut. He hit batters with his first two pitches, with a balk sandwiched in between. After two more walks, the 27-year-old right-hander was pulled in a game at Oakland. Weissert recorded just one out after taking over to begin the seventh inning with the Yankees leading 13-1. He was charged with three runs in a game the Yankees eventually won 13-4 Thursday night. Weissert had been promoted from Triple-A before the game. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Weissert will get more chances.

