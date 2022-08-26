Marlins cut ties with veteran power-hitting 1B Jesús Aguilar

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have designated first baseman Jesús Aguilar for assignment. The 32-year-old Aguilar was leading the Marlins with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs. With Miami losing 15 of 22 in August and falling out of NL wild-card contention, Aguilar lost significant playing time to rookie Lewin Díaz. Garrett Cooper, who split time with Aguilar at first base and designated hitter, was activated from the injured list. Aguilar joined the Marlins in 2020 and helped the club to its first playoff appearance since winning the World Series in 2003. Aguilar says he wasn’t surprised to be released.

