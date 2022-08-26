Man United gets Europa League group with Silva’s Sociedad
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
GENEVA (AP) — Manchester United will start another season in the Europa League in a group with Real Sociedad, Sheriff and Omonoia. The 32-team draw was made Friday in Istanbul. The draw brings Man United face-to-face again with long-time Manchester City favorite David Silva, who is now with Real Sociedad. Arsenal’s fifth Europa League campaign in six seasons will be in a group with PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt and Zürich. Dynamo Kyiv will play its home games in neighboring Poland because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine when it face Rennes, Fenerbahçe and AEK Larnaca.