Chelsea’s Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will not be in the dugout against Leicester in the English Premier League on Saturday after failing in his appeal against a one-game touchline ban for a post-match scuffle with Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte. The appeal board’s decision was handed down on Friday. Tuchel also will still have to pay a fine of 35,000 pounds. Tuchel’s touchline ban for improper conduct was suspended temporarily pending the full written reasons for the decision, allowing him to take his place in the dugout for the 3-0 loss at Leeds on Sunday.

