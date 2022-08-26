Bernardo Silva staying at Man City, Guardiola says

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Bernardo Silva will be staying at Manchester City. It seemingly brings to an end a summer of uncertainty over the Portugal midfielder’s future. Silva has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and was reportedly the subject of a bid from Paris Saint-Germain this week. With less than a week left in the summer window transfer Guardiola says Silva will not be leaving. He says “we don’t have any phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva so that’s why he’ll stay.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.