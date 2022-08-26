Skip to Content
Becky Hammon of Las Vegas Aces voted WNBA Coach of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Becky Hammon has been named WNBA Coach of the Year. Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to the top of the league in her first year. The Aces went 26-10 and earned the top seed in the playoffs. Las Vegas hosts Seattle on Sunday in Game 1 of a best-of-five semifinal series. The Aces averaged a WNBA-high 90.4 points, the third-highest scoring average in league history. Las Vegas made a WNBA-record 23 3-pointers last week in a playoff win over Phoenix. Hammon played 16 seasons in the league. Before joining the Aces, she was an assistant coach with the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs.

