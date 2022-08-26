66-year-old Fred Funk shoots 65 in The Ally Challenge

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Fred Funk bettered his age by a stroke with a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ The Ally Challenge. The 66-year-old Funk closed his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-4 ninth at Warwick Hills, the site of the Buick Open on the PGA Tour from 1958 through 2009. Funk won the last of his nine senior victories in 2014, teaming with Jeff Sluman in the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. His last individual victory was in 2012. He also won eight times on the PGA Tour. Woody Austin, the 1995 Buick Open winner, was a stroke back at 66 with Brett Quigley and Stephen Ames. Scott Parel followed at 67.

