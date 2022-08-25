Yankees put All-Star Cortes on injured list for groin strain

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes has gone on the 15-day injured list with a strained left groin. The move is retroactive to Monday. The Yankees also activated slugger Giancarlo Stanton from the injured list and put him in the lineup at Oakland. Cortes is 9-4 with a 2.68 ERA over 23 starts and a career-best 131 innings this season. The 27-year-old Cuban is 0-1 over four starts this month. Cortes is aiming to help the Yankees in the September stretch run for a rotation that has taken its lumps. The AL East leaders acquired right-hander Frankie Montas from Oakland at the trade deadline to bolster the starting pitching.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.