Serena Williams’ 1st opponent at US Open is Danka Kovinic

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams’ first opponent at what she has indicated will be her last U.S. Open is unseeded Danka Kovinic of Montenegro. Win that match, and Williams could face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. The brackets for the women’s and men’s singles events were released Thursday by the U.S. Tennis Association. Williams will play her opening match Monday and first-round play continues Tuesday. The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced this month she was preparing to step away from her playing career. She turns 41 on Sept. 26.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.