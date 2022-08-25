Scheffler starts with Tour Championship lead and expands it

ATLANTA (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy can each claim a roller coaster day in the Tour Championship. Only one of them was aware of it. Scheffler started with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. He led by six, it was down to two and he finished five ahead of Xander Schauffele. He wasn’t aware of this because he wasn’t looking at leaderboards. Scheffler had a 65. McIlroy knew full well what he was doing. He his his opening shot out-of-bounds for triple bogey. He made only four pars and salvaged a 67.

