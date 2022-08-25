Saints’ Winston exhibiting athleticism in return from injury

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston’s return to practice this week has generated talk about his past as a two-sport college athlete. Safety Tyrann Mathieu alluded to Winston’s pitching background at Florida State when describing the velocity of his passes. Winston also capped a scramble with a baseball-style slide that had quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry playfully drawing comparisons to Jackie Robinson. Winston’s displays of all-around athleticism are a welcome sight for the Saints as the quarterback continues his comeback from left knee surgery last year and a sprained right foot during training camp. The Saints close preseason play Friday night against the Los Angeles Chargers and open the regular season Sept. 11 at Atlanta.

