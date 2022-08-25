Phils pitcher Wheeler on 15-day IL with forearm tendinitis

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler has been put on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis. The move came three hours after the team announced slugger Bryce Harper was set to return from a broken thumb. The 32-year-old Wheeler is 11-7 with a 3.07 ERA. The right-hander finished second in the NL Cy Young Award race behind Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes last year after throwing the most innings in the majors at 213 1/3. Last Saturday, Wheeler hit 97 mph on the radar gun, but struggled over 5 1/3 innings. He threw 106 pitches in an 8-2 loss to the New York Mets. Left-hander Bailey Falter is expected to make the start on Friday night against Pittsburgh in Wheeler’s place. The Phillies are second in the NL wild-card race.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.