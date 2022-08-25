Lawrence, Cañizares have 2-stroke lead at European Masters
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Thriston Lawrence and Alejandro Cañizares shot 8-under rounds of 62 to take the first-round lead at the European Masters in the Swiss Alps. Lawrence chipped in for an eagle at his final hole, the par-5 ninth, after six birdies and no bogeys. Four players were tied for third, two shots back, in the bright sunshine and thin air at the Crans-sur-Sierre club where the course is covered with ski pistes in the winter. Matt Wallace, Louis de Jager, Eduardo de la Riva and Scott Jamieson all shot 64.