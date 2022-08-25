Former Browns center, NFLPA president JC Tretter retires

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter announced his retirement after eight seasons in the NFL. Tretter will continue to serve as president of the NFL Players Association. He missed only one game for Cleveland over the past five seasons despite having bad knees. While he’ll no longer be on the field, Tretter will stay close to the game as union president. Tretter was instrumental in setting up team COVID-19 protocols during the 2020 season and was an advocate for player safety. He told Sports Illustrated that he thinks some of his work with the union led to him not being re-signed after the Browns released him in March.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.