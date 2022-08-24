US and Norway forge unprecedented ski jumping partnership

Ski jumping governing bodies from the United States and Norway have forged an unprecedented partnership. USA Nordic Sport and Norges Hopplandslaget announced Wednesday that their national ski jumping teams will share coaches and training facilities as part of a four-year agreement. The combined team will be led by Norwegian Clas Brede Bråthen. Norway is a traditional power in the sport and leads the world with 12 Olympic golds and 36 medals overall. The U.S. won its only ski jumping Olympic gold medal at the first Winter Olympics in 1924.

