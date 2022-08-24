Seahawks hope to be creating foundation despite QB question

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks hope they are creating the foundation for the future despite major uncertainty about their quarterback situation. Seattle’s offseason featured a significant roster overhaul highlighted by the trade of franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver and release of star linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Seahawks still have plenty of talent, such as wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. But the quarterback situation with Geno Smith and Drew Lock as the options hangs over Seattle as its biggest question entering the season.

By The Associated Press

