Seahawks hope they can follow past blueprint in rebuild

SEATTLE (AP) — When the decision was made about the future direction of the Seattle Seahawks, the choice was to trust in coach Pete Carroll and the belief he can again make his team a championship contender. That doesn’t seem likely this year after a tumultuous offseason that included the departures of stalwarts Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner. The Seahawks still have a talented roster, but the question of who will start at quarterback between Geno Smith and Drew Lock hangs over everything. It could be a rough season, but the Seahawks hope they are laying the foundation for another run in the future.

