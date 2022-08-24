Perez, Lowe, big 2nd inning help Rangers rout Rockies 16-4

DENVER (AP) — Martín Pérez threw six scoreless innings and Nathaniel Lowe homered and drove in five runs, helping the Texas Rangers pound José Ureña and the Colorado Rockies 16-4. Mark Mathias had a bases-clearing double, Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 21 games with an RBI single and Lowe had a run-scoring single in a seven-run second inning. Texas posted its highest-scoring game since 2019 in winning for the fourth time in five games and improving to 6-4 under interim manager Tony Beasley. Pérez allowed four hits and walked one while lowering his ERA to 2.69.

