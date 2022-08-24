Mihailovic leaving Montreal in ’23 for Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

MONTREAL (AP) — Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will leave CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season to join the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar. Montreal says the transfer is effective Jan. 1. The 23-year-old was acquired by Montreal in 2021 after he spent four seasons with the Chicago Fire. He has a career-high seven goals and four assists this season. Mihailovic has made six appearances for the U.S. national team. He scored in his debut during a 2019 exhibition against Panama.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.