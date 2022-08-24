Manning throws 6 scoreless, Tigers beat Giants 6-1 for split

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning threw six scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers scored all six of their runs in the fifth to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 and split a two-game series. Manning allowed five hits, walked none and struck out a career-high eight in his first win since last Sept. 15 against Milwaukee. Victor Reyes and Willi Castro each drove in two runs while Kody Clemens and Harold Castro each drove in one with two out in the bottom of the fifth. All six runs were charged to Logan Webb, who was pulled after Harold Castro’s single made it 4-0.

