Little League coaches teach how to lose as well as win

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — One of the most important moments for a coach in the Little League World Series can be the speech to a team after it’s eliminated. Coaches have to deal with kids’ emotions spilling out after their long run through summer tournaments comes to an end. Panama’s Ubaldo Ramos IV had nothing but positive things to say after his team was eliminated by Nicaragua this week. He emphasized to his players that they would continue playing baseball at the next level. Indiana manager Patrick Vinson reminded his team how hard it is just to make it to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania — and to sustain that level of play.

