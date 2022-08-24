Giants rebuild with GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll

For the third time since 2018, the New York Giants are rebuilding again. Joe Schoen has replaced Dave Gettleman as general manager and Brian Daboll was selected to replace Joe Judge as coach. Gettleman and Judge were fired after the Giants finished a 4-13 season in 2021. It was their fifth straight losing season and eighth in nine years. Schoen and Daboll are taking over a young team that has some talented players but one that lacks depth. It will be a project to get the Giants back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

