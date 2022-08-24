Darrisaw healthy, has unexpected teacher in All-Pro Williams

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Christian Darrisaw’s first NFL season was hampered by injury, first to a core muscle that twice led to surgeries between his final college snap and his Minnesota Vikings debut. Later, he missed two games with an ankle injury. After a healthy offseason, Darrisaw is ready to meet the expectations that came with being the No. 23 overall pick last year. Meeting his favorite NFL player might also add to Darrisaw’s development. All-Pro Trent Williams and Darrisaw met last week during Minnesota’s joint practices with San Francisco with Williams offering insight to his younger counterpart.

