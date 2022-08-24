British Open champion Smith set to play 2 Australian events

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith is returning home to play for the first time since 2019 when he contests the Australian Open and Australian PGA tournaments later this year. Smith will be OK to play in both regardless of whether he joins the rival LIV Golf series, as he has been rumored to do. The PGA Tour has suspended players who have competed in the LIV series but the PGA Tour Australasia has no policy against its members playing other tours. The Australian Open is scheduled for the first week of December at Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne. The Australian PGA will be held the week before that at Royal Queensland in Brisbane.

